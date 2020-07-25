Chrissy Teigen twins with daughter Luna in pink

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen had an adorable mommy-and-me style moment with her daughter Luna on Friday (local time). According to Page Six, the 34-year-old model posted a photo on Instagram of the pair wearing matching pink and white leaf-print looks.

The mom of two sported a short-sleeved romper, while 4-year-old Luna donned a chic dress with ribbon straps. In the capture, they even took their poses to the next level by popping up their knees, in true supermodel form.

Coordinated looks are common in the famous family's household. Teigen's husband John Legend regularly matches with 2-year-old son Miles; the pair recently twinned in turquoise swim trunks printed with cartoon crabs. The cute matching moment comes after Teigen and Legend filmed the music video for his new song, 'Wild,' in Mexico. (ANI)