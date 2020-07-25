Left Menu
Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Updated: 25-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:02 IST
Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release
The Netflix viewers are also excited as Wentworth Season 8 will be streamed on it after Foxtel airs the finale. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

We're just a few hours away from the premiere of Wentworth Season 8. The viewers in Australia are excited as the eighth season has an official release date and they are on the verge of its release after a long wait.

We are daily coming close to the premiere of Wentworth Season 8 on July 28, 2020. The series will continue to be on air until 2021, which means Wentworth Season 9 is also confirmed.

Thanks to Foxtel for tweeting a clip on May 26 to announce that Wentworth Season 8 would be back on the screen on July 28. The caption was provided "Lockdown is ending. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original". However, the video is no longer available.

The avid viewers are expressing thanks to Foxtel and Wentworth creators for successfully completing the projects for Season 8 even during the time when Australia is combating against the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming for Season 8 was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We already had a trailer for Wentworth Season 8. The eighth season will be consisting of 10 episodes. The stellar Aussie female cast, including Leah Purcell, Susie Porter and Kate Atkinson will be returning in the series this time.

The Netflix viewers are also excited as Wentworth Season 8 will be streamed on it after Foxtel airs the finale. Wentworth Season 7 was added to Netflix one day after the finale aired in Australia. We have to assume Wentworth Season 8 will follow the same pattern and be released on Netflix one day after the season finale, What's on Netflix reported.

Most of the main cast will be back for Wentworth Season 8, including Kate Atkinson, Robbie Magasiva, Jacquie Brennan, Kate Jenkinson, Leah Purcell, Katrina Milosevic, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Pamela Rabe, David de Lautour, Emily Havea, Sarah Hallam, and Chloe Ng.

IMDb gives the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 titled 'Resurrection' – After the siege many of the prisoners and officers struggle to rebuild their lives with the horror they endured, as the new General Manager deals with the fallout of the siege, an old Top Dog reenters the compound, the legendary Lou Kelly.

Hurray! Never miss the premiere of Wentworth Season on Tuesday, July, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get further updates on this popular Australian series.

