Alexander Ludwig joins Netflix's 'Night Teeth'

"Bad Boys for Life" star Alexander Ludwig has boarded the cast of Netflix's upcoming thriller "Night Teeth" . The 28-year-old Canadian actor joins Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Alfie Allen, Raul Castillo, Bryan Batt and Marlene Forte in the film.

Adam Randall will direct the movie from a screenplay by Brent Dillon, reported Deadline. The story is about a young chauffeur (Lendeborg Jr) who picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when his passengers reveal their true nature and a dangerous underworld lurking in the shadows, he must fight to stay alive.

The project will be produced by Unique Features' Vincent Gatewood and 42's Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison. Bob Shaye and Erica Steinberg will serve as executive producers.