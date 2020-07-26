Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis recovering from throat surgery

"Lucifer" star Tom Ellis has revealed that he is recovering from throat surgery. The couple tied the knot last June in a star-studded ceremony. Ellis has three daughters - Nora, 15, with former partner, actor Estelle Morgan, and Florence, 12, and Marnie, seven, with former wife, actor Tamzin Outhwaite.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-07-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 11:59 IST
'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis recovering from throat surgery
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / Lucifer

"Lucifer" star Tom Ellis has revealed that he is recovering from throat surgery. The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter to update fans about his health.

"Had a little surgery down my throat yesterday. "All is well but apologies to anyone in LA who likes jello as my wife seems to have purchased ALL of it for my recovery diet," Ellis wrote on Thursday. He is married to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, 33. The couple tied the knot last June in a star-studded ceremony.

Ellis has three daughters - Nora, 15, with former partner, actor Estelle Morgan, and Florence, 12, and Marnie, seven, with former wife, actor Tamzin Outhwaite. Ellis will reprise the title role in the first part of the fifth season of "Lucifer", which will start streaming on Netflix from August 21.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Roscosmos confirms planned launch of Proton-M with 2 express satellites

Moscow Russia, July 26 Sputnik ANI - Russias Roscosmos space agency has confirmed that the Proton-M carrier rocket with telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103 will take off shortly after midnight on July 30. Preparations f...

Reds, Tigers set for opening rubber match

The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers meet six times within the first 10 games of this shortened 2020 season. Thus far, their opening series has been relatively entertaining. After splitting the first two of this set, the Reds and Tigers p...

Union minister Naik pays tributes to soldiers on Kargil Diwas

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Sunday paid tributes to slain soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Indias victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ...

BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions. Taking part in the partys SpeakUpForDemocracy campaig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020