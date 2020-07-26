'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis recovering from throat surgery

"Lucifer" star Tom Ellis has revealed that he is recovering from throat surgery. The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter to update fans about his health.

"Had a little surgery down my throat yesterday. "All is well but apologies to anyone in LA who likes jello as my wife seems to have purchased ALL of it for my recovery diet," Ellis wrote on Thursday. He is married to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, 33. The couple tied the knot last June in a star-studded ceremony.

Ellis has three daughters - Nora, 15, with former partner, actor Estelle Morgan, and Florence, 12, and Marnie, seven, with former wife, actor Tamzin Outhwaite. Ellis will reprise the title role in the first part of the fifth season of "Lucifer", which will start streaming on Netflix from August 21.