Monica Owusu-Breen joins 'Stumptown' S2 as co-showrunner

Monica Owusu-Breen has boarded ABC crime drama series "Stumptown" as co-showrunner for its second season. Owusu-Breen, best known for "Alias" and "Fringe", will replace Matt Olmstead, who was co-showrunner on season one alongside show's creator Jason Richman, reported Deadline.

She will also serve as executive producer alongside Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and Greg Rucka. "Stumptown" features actor Cobie Smulder as Dex Parios, a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

It is based on the comic book series of the same name, created by Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. The show also features Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy. The first season of "Stumptown" debuted on ABC in October 2019. The show was renewed for sophomore run in May this year..