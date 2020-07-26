COVID-19: Armando Iannucci appeals to Amazon, other streamers to support UK theatre staff

Filmmaker-satirist Armando Iannucci on Sunday urged streaming services of studios like Amazon, Disney and Apple to donate funds in the support of theatres in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic. His appeal comes weeks after Netflix pledged 500k pounds to launch the initiative by director Sam Mendes, in association with the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre.

Last month in an op-ed in the Financial Times, the "1917" director urged streaming services to share a part of their "COVID-19 windfall" to help cinema halls, which remain closed since mid March due to the government's coronavirus shutdown. Iannucci said it was only fair for other digital platforms to follow suit as they heavily rely on British talent.

"@netflix have donated £500,000. C'mon @amazon, @disney, and @AppleTV you know how much you rely on British creative talent. How about a donation? Even a teeny weeny tiny one (£600,000)?" "The Personal History of David Copperfield" director wrote on Twitter. He was replying to his tweet from Thursday when he shared the link to the campaign's website.

"Films, TV, comedy, drama helped us through lockdown. Please help those freelancers who work in live venues now closed for a long time. Many don't qualify for furlough, etc and face real hardship. How about donating the cost of a good night out?" he urged. The UK may be in the process to emerge from the closures, but theatres are expected to remain closed till next year.