Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actress Spencer Grammer slashed outside Manhattan restaurant

Grammer, 36, told US Weekly that she and her friend “did what anyone else would do in the same situation” and were “attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating” when they were attacked. Grammer and her 32-year-old friend were eating at an outside table at The Black Ant in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Friday when the man ambled up and demanded to be served as the restaurant was closing down.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:10 IST
Actress Spencer Grammer slashed outside Manhattan restaurant
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actress Spencer Grammer says she was trying to calm an agitated man when he slashed her in the arm and stabbed her friend in the back Friday outside a New York City restaurant. Grammer, 36, told US Weekly that she and her friend "did what anyone else would do in the same situation" and were "attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating" when they were attacked.

Grammer and her 32-year-old friend were eating at an outside table at The Black Ant in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Friday when the man ambled up and demanded to be served as the restaurant was closing down. Grammer and her friend were hurt as they "attempted to break up a dispute between the unidentified male and other patrons at the location," police said.

The man ranaway after wounding Grammer in the right arm and her friend in the lower back with an unknown sharp object, police said. No arrests have been made. Grammer, who provides the voice of Summer on "Rick and Morty" and previously starred on the ABC Family series "Greek," is the daughter of "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer and actress Doreen Alderman.

Grammer said she and her friend both expect to recover quickly. Neither suffered serious internal injuries, she said. In her statement to Us Weekly, Grammer thanked the first responders and Bellevue Hospital staff that treated them and noted the "incredible battle" those workers have fought against the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person," Grammer said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Sonu Sood gifts tractor to AP farmer after video of his plight goes viral

Reel life villain Sonu Sood turned real life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor on Sunday to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. The actor came up with the gift after coming through a video...

C'garh: Five-year-old girl raped and killed by her cousin

A five-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death allegedly by her cousin brother, also a minor, in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on July 24 when the girl accompanied the accused to a fo...

Rajasthan reports 11 fresh COVID-19 deaths; cases rise to 36,430

Rajasthan recorded 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 624, while 1,132 fresh cases pushed the tally to 36,430, an official saidA total of 9,852 patients are under treatment, whereas 24,852 h...

Israeli army says one of its drones crashed inside Lebanon

An Israeli drone crashed inside Lebanon during operational activity along the border, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.There is no concern that any information was leaked, the spokeswoman said. Israels Channel 12 reported that the drone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020