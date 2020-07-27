Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanye West 'definitely understands he upset' Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West is looking to move forward in his career and marriage to Kim Kardashian West in the aftermath of his recent public outbursts.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:14 IST
Kanye West 'definitely understands he upset' Kim Kardashian
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Kanye West is looking to move forward in his career and marriage to Kim Kardashian West in the aftermath of his recent public outbursts. According to a source to People magazine, the 43-year-old rapper, "seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" after his alarming posts on Twitter.

However, the source says the father of four has "regrets about sharing such private details" about his wife, at his first campaign rally in South Carolina. "He definitely understands that he upset Kim. He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim," said the source.

Last Sunday, West revealed that he and the 39-year-old reality tv star considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012. A source told the outlet last week, "Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private."

Following the rally, West unleashed a series of tweets, including since-deleted claims about himself and his family. He tweeted allegations that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had tried to "lock" him up. And the next day, he claimed that he had been considering divorcing his wife. The couple wed in 2014 and share four children: daughters -- 7-year-old North and 2-and-a-half -year-old Chicago, and sons -- 4-and-a-half -year-old Saint and 14 months old Psalm.

The source also told People Magazine that West is "still focusing on his music." Last week, he tweeted out an image of a new 12-song tracklist for his next album, 'Donda', named after his late mother. The album is yet to be released, despite the rapper claiming in his tweet it would be out on July 24.

The source said, "He is very excited about his new music and can't wait to share it with the world. He wants it to be perfect though. And it's almost perfect."(ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Placing obstacles in calling assembly session will undermine fundamental basis of parliamentary democracy: P Chidambaram on Rajasthan crisis.

Placing obstacles in calling assembly session will undermine fundamental basis of parliamentary democracy P Chidambaram on Rajasthan crisis....

Israeli team working with DRDO to develop rapid COVID-19 testing kit arrives in India

A high-level team of researchers from Israel arrived here on Monday to take forward the work it has been doing with India to develop a rapid testing kit for COVID-19 which can give the result within 30 seconds. Israels Ambassador to India R...

Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah

Upset over downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to the status of a Union Territory following abrogation of Article 370, former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not contest assembly elections till full statehood is restored. H...

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central tourism hot spot of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday.The Southeast Asian country is b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020