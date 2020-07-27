Mirzapur Season 2: Ali Fazal Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal dub from home

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably a highly anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting since November 2018. Fans have become desperate to know when it will be released and what they can see next.

The outdoor filming and production for Mirzapur Season 2 already halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry by bringing it almost to a standstill. The majority of the entertainment projects had been stopped or postponed for indefinite time.

The imminent Mirzapur Season 2 will inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. The Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli has joined the cast of Mirzapur. He will be seen playing a pivotal role in the second season.

According to an insider, Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. "It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source revealed.

Here we have one more developing update on Mirzapur Season 2. The actor Ali Fazal is dubbing for the second season of his web series Mirzapur from during the pan-India pandemic situation. The 33-year old actor played the role of Govind Pandit aka Guddu, a gun-toting gangster in Season 1.

"I am lending my voice from here, using a strainer. I have bluetooth," the young actor captioned his photo on Twitter. He was replying to a tweet by the streaming platform, featuring pictures of his fellow "Mirzapur" co-stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Divyendu Sharmaa dubbing from a studio. "We are coming," the post shared on Saturday read, The New Indian Express noted.

Not only Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Duggal are also following the same track. Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Duggal play the roles of Golu, Munna and Beena respectively.

In Mirzapur Season 1, Bablu and Guddu got involved in the world of crime, drugs and violence after their encounter with Munna Bhaiya. The previous season ended with the death of fans' some favourite characters, like Guddu Bhaiyya's wife and Bablu bhaiyya shot by Munna Bhaiya. Thus, in Mirzapur Season 2, fans will see how Guddu emerges much stronger than before to take avenge of his wife and brother's death.

Mirzapur Season 2 is expected to be out on December 25, 2020. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.