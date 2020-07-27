Left Menu
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson officially become Greek citizens

Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially become citizens of Greece as the Prime Minister of the country Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the news himself.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:51 IST
Actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially become citizens of Greece as the Prime Minister of the country Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the news himself. The Prime Minister took to Instagram to post a picture of the star couple with him and his wife Mareva Grabowski.

The Oscar winner and his actor wife are seen holding Greek passports in their hands in the picture. "@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens! ," the Greek Prime Minister wrote in the caption.

According to E! News, Hanks became eligible to claim the citizenship of the country earlier last year. The couple was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 from which they recovered later and donated their blood plasma.(ANI)

