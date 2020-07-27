Kartik Aaryan presents spoof poster of 'Luka Chhupi Aur Woh' on Kriti Sanon's birthday

Left Menu
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Luka Chuppi' co-actor Kriti Sanon in his signature quirky style as he created a spoof poster of the sequel of his hit film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:59 IST
Spoof poster of 'Luka Chhupi Aur Woh' featuring actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Luka Chuppi' co-actor Kriti Sanon in his signature quirky style as he created a spoof poster of the sequel of his hit film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' Aaryan took to Instagram to share the poster which was a collage of a still from 'Luka Chhuppi' featuring him with Kriti and a still from his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-actor Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

The poster featured Bhumi holding a gun in his hand while he is seen giggling and enjoying with Kriti. Through the poster, Aaryan tried to give a humorous take to the on-screen equation between the three where he portrayed Bhumi as his wife or 'Patni' while he and Kriti could be seen as the husband and the other woman or 'Pati Aur Woh.'

He explained the reference in the caption and wished Sanon on his 30th birthday with the hilarious poster which he titled as 'Luka Chhupi Aur Woh' by combining the names of the two films. "On the auspicious occasion of @kritisanon 's bday. I take Joy in presenting the first poster of the sequel of #PatiPatniAurWoh Aptly Titled #LukaChuppiAurWoh," he wrote in the caption.

"I could not present this poster on @bhumipednekar 's bday because she had asked for a solo photo!!Sabka bhala ho," he added. The post cracked up Instagram users with many of them commenting on the post. Kartik Aaryan is known for his funny takes on different contemporary issues. (ANI)

