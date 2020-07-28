Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to play at New York, Venice and Toronto film fests

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's upcoming directorial "Nomadland", featuring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, will be screened at the Venice, Toronto and New York film festivals. In a statement from the New York Film Festival, the film has been selected as the centerpiece screening of the 2020 festival. It will also have a simultaneous screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, both of which will feature virtual introductions with Zhao and McDormand, reported Deadline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:43 IST
Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to play at New York, Venice and Toronto film fests

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's upcoming directorial "Nomadland", featuring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, will be screened at the Venice, Toronto and New York film festivals. In a statement from the New York Film Festival, the film has been selected as the centerpiece screening of the 2020 festival.

It will also have a simultaneous screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, both of which will feature virtual introductions with Zhao and McDormand, reported Deadline. Though the Telluride Film Festival has been cancelled, it will host a special "Telluride from Los Angeles" drive-in screening in Southern California on September 11, featuring in-person appearances by Zhao and McDormand.

Earlier this month, the four festivals had announced that they are joining forces in an alliance that will see the prominent fall events, all positioned six weeks from each other, collaborate rather than compete in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "Nomadland" is Zhao's follow-up to her critically-acclaimed features "Songs My Brothers Taught Me" (2015) and "The Rider" (2017).

Based on Jessica Bruder's book of the same name, the film follows Fern (McDormand), a woman who, after the economic collapse of her company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road to explore a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Also featuring actor David Strathairn, the movie has been produced by Zhao, McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey. Searchlight Pictures will release "Nomadland" in the US theatres later this year.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 exposure found in household cats, dogs in Italy

Scientists have found neutralising antibodies to the SARS CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in a small proportion of household cats and dogs sampled in Italy, suggesting that the pets may be susceptible to the disease. The researchers, inc...

Canon India sets an Industry Benchmark by Taking its Services Mobile

GURUGRAM, India, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Marking yet another milestone in its service outreach, Canon India, one of the leading innovators in the imaging and printing space, announced the launch of its new mobile applications, Canon Car...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB trial

Malaysias former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood.The ca...

2 held for snatching phone in Goa's Margao

Two persons who allegedly snatched a phone from a 24-year-old woman were arrested here on Tuesday, officials from Margao Police Station said. Three snatchers on a scooter had snatched a mobile phone from a girl aged 24 years. Accordingly, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020