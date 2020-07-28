Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to play at New York, Venice and Toronto film fests

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's upcoming directorial "Nomadland", featuring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, will be screened at the Venice, Toronto and New York film festivals. In a statement from the New York Film Festival, the film has been selected as the centerpiece screening of the 2020 festival.

It will also have a simultaneous screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, both of which will feature virtual introductions with Zhao and McDormand, reported Deadline. Though the Telluride Film Festival has been cancelled, it will host a special "Telluride from Los Angeles" drive-in screening in Southern California on September 11, featuring in-person appearances by Zhao and McDormand.

Earlier this month, the four festivals had announced that they are joining forces in an alliance that will see the prominent fall events, all positioned six weeks from each other, collaborate rather than compete in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "Nomadland" is Zhao's follow-up to her critically-acclaimed features "Songs My Brothers Taught Me" (2015) and "The Rider" (2017).

Based on Jessica Bruder's book of the same name, the film follows Fern (McDormand), a woman who, after the economic collapse of her company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road to explore a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Also featuring actor David Strathairn, the movie has been produced by Zhao, McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey. Searchlight Pictures will release "Nomadland" in the US theatres later this year.