Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know latest developments including experts' opinions

Updated: 29-07-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:24 IST
Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know latest developments including experts’ opinions
Toy Story 5 may not have an official confirmation but fans should not give up their hope of getting it. Image Credit: Facebook / Toy Story

Will there be Toy Story 5 in reality? Toy Story 4 grossed for a worldwide total of USD 1.073 billion. The grossed USD 434 million in the US and Canada, and USD 639.4 million in other territories. All these massive successes in various parts ensure that Toy Story 5 can't be ignored at all.

Toy Story 5 may not have an official confirmation but fans should not give up their hope of getting it. The time gap between Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 was nine years. There was even a gap of 11 years between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3. Even one year has not passed since the fourth movie premiered. Thus, fans should not hastily expect confirmation on the fifth movie in this year.

Fans may be wondering why Toy Story 5 doesn't have any sort of development this year. The reason is China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic had brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects had been either halted or postponed.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

One good news related to Toy Story 5 is a hint provided by Tim Allen. "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told a long time back. It seems they have been keeping the plan of making fifth movie for a long time.

On the other hand, Pixar's President, Jim Morris declared in 2016 that the fourth movie was the last planned feature sequel on the Pixar slate. He declared the studio only had original features in the works beyond Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

"Most studios jump on doing a sequel as soon as they have a successful film, but our business model is a filmmaker model, and we don't make a sequel unless the director of the original film has an idea that they like and are willing to go forward on," Morris told EW last year.

Toy Story 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

