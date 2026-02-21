Left Menu

Argo's Record-Breaking Sprint: A New Benchmark in Antigua 360

Jason Carroll’s trimaran, MOD70 Argo, shattered the Royal Ocean Racing Club Antigua 360 Race course record, completing the 48-nautical-mile race in 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 20 seconds. This impressive feat not only broke Argo's 2023 record by 45 minutes but also highlights the team's strategic expertise and sailing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:08 IST
In a remarkable maritime feat, Jason Carroll's trimaran, MOD70 Argo, has obliterated the course record for the Royal Ocean Racing Club Antigua 360 Race. Completing the 48-nautical-mile circuit in just 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 20 seconds, the team cut a staggering 45 minutes off their previous 2023 record.

Despite facing challenging conditions with 20 knots of wind, the crew adopted a conservative strategy, opting for one reef to modulate sail size and maintain control. Carroll remarked on the significance of the day, emphasizing the beauty of the course and the seamless teamwork that led to their success.

Crew member Sam Goodchild elaborated on the thrilling aspects of the race, especially as they navigated Green Island with agility and precision. Carroll's return to competitive sailing, marked by this record-breaking performance, signals a promising season ahead.

