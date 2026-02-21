Argo's Record-Breaking Sprint: A New Benchmark in Antigua 360

In a remarkable maritime feat, Jason Carroll's trimaran, MOD70 Argo, has obliterated the course record for the Royal Ocean Racing Club Antigua 360 Race. Completing the 48-nautical-mile circuit in just 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 20 seconds, the team cut a staggering 45 minutes off their previous 2023 record.

Despite facing challenging conditions with 20 knots of wind, the crew adopted a conservative strategy, opting for one reef to modulate sail size and maintain control. Carroll remarked on the significance of the day, emphasizing the beauty of the course and the seamless teamwork that led to their success.

Crew member Sam Goodchild elaborated on the thrilling aspects of the race, especially as they navigated Green Island with agility and precision. Carroll's return to competitive sailing, marked by this record-breaking performance, signals a promising season ahead.

