Mandhana and Rodrigues Shine as India Sets Formidable Target in Final T20I
India posted a challenging 176/6 in the final T20I against Australia, thanks to stellar performances by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. Mandhana scored an impressive 82, while Rodrigues added 59. Despite losing quick wickets at the end, India set a competitive total, orchestrated by powerful batting partnerships.
India's batting was spearheaded by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues as the Women in Blue set a formidable target of 176/6 against Australia in the final T20I at Adelaide Oval. Opting to bat first, India capitalized on shaky Australian bowling, with Mandhana launching an offensive in the opening overs.
Mandhana and Rodrigues brought stability after an early wicket, utilizing the powerplay to propel India's score to 54/1 in just six overs. Mandhana's aggressive innings saw her reach fifty with a stunning six, contributing an impressive 82 off 55 balls.
As Jemimah Rodrigues added 59 runs, India maintained pressure but lost crucial wickets in the last over, including Jemimah herself. Despite the late setbacks, a collective effort saw India finish at a competitive 176/6.
