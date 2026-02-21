From Fortress to Forum: Transforming Law in a Dynamic Republic
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant urged graduating lawyers to view law as an evolving forum rather than a fortress. Speaking at National Law University's convocation, he highlighted law's transformation over time and emphasized the necessity of making law accessible and engaging with change for societal progress.
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, urged young lawyers to transform the law from a static fortress into an evolving forum at the National Law University's 18th convocation.
He used the metaphor of the Mehrangarh Fort to illustrate law's historical journey, emphasizing that law must engage with societal change rather than remain in a fortress-like state.
The CJI cautioned against making law complex and inaccessible, promoting instead a dynamic space where rights are articulated and power is reasoned with, ensuring legal systems progress with society.
