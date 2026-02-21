From Fortress to Forum: Transforming Law in a Dynamic Republic

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, urged young lawyers to transform the law from a static fortress into an evolving forum at the National Law University's 18th convocation.

He used the metaphor of the Mehrangarh Fort to illustrate law's historical journey, emphasizing that law must engage with societal change rather than remain in a fortress-like state.

The CJI cautioned against making law complex and inaccessible, promoting instead a dynamic space where rights are articulated and power is reasoned with, ensuring legal systems progress with society.

