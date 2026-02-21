Left Menu

Amit Shah's Bold Pledge: Freeing India from Infiltrators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to remove illegal immigrants from India within five years, emphasizing the need to eradicate them from both electoral rolls and the country. He challenged the Congress Party's stance while asserting that Assam could become an industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to rid India of illegal immigrants within five years. Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for Assam Police's new campus, Shah emphasized that mere eviction from encroached lands is insufficient; complete removal from the country is imperative.

Criticizing Congress, Shah accused leader Rahul Gandhi of failing to act against infiltrators, claiming Congress views them as a votebank. Shah urged Congress to explicitly mention their intent to remove infiltrators in their manifesto, asserting that the party's policies threaten Assam's identity and resources.

Looking ahead, Shah declared that Assam is on the path to becoming an industrial hub for eastern and northeastern India within the next five years. This political declaration comes as the state gears up for its March-April assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

