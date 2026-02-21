Security Forces Foil IED Threat in Ganderbal
Security forces successfully neutralized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The device, located on a roadside, prompted a cordon and halted local traffic. A bomb disposal squad safely destroyed the IED, averting any potential harm to the area.
In a successful operation, security forces on Saturday neutralized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The device posed a threat near Gulab Sheikh Mohalla in Safapora area.
Officials reported that the IED was concealed in a bag placed on the roadside, prompting immediate security measures. The area was cordoned off and traffic in the vicinity was halted to ensure public safety.
A bomb disposal squad was brought in, effectively neutralizing the IED without any harm, ensuring the safety of the local populace and maintaining regional security.
