Is Inside Out 2 possible in future? What viewers can see in the second movie

A sequel, Inside Out 2 was previously planned after the release of Inside Out in 2015. May fans believe that the massive success of the first movie will surely pave the way to the creation of another movie.

The plan of making Inside Out 2 was previously revealed, but now Walt Disney and Pixar are totally silent on its making. But the success of Inside Out was immense. It grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million. All these figures give a ray of hope for Inside Out 2 in future.

We already revealed that Walt Disney and Pixar are currently silent on the making of Inside Out 2. It seems Pixar is highly busy in fresh projects like Onward, Soul and many unrevealed ventures. But the first movie still remains in ruling hearts of many almost after five years of its release.

The ending of first movie left many doors open for Inside Out 2. The viewers can imagine what could happen next with the Riley and the emotions that guide her. She turned 12 when it ended. Her love life is left to be exposed. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in the second movie.

Many fans believe that Inside Out 2 is actually in the progress but Pixar continues keeping silent on it. May be the effort is to avoid speculations and rumours surrounding the plot. However, currently, it is tough to get any developmental updates on the making of second movie as the entertainment industry is still yet to be rejuvenated after being smashed by coronavirus pandemic.

