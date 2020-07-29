Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Inside Out 2 possible in future? What viewers can see in the second movie

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-07-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 02:05 IST
Is Inside Out 2 possible in future? What viewers can see in the second movie
The plan of making Inside Out 2 was previously revealed, but now Walt Disney and Pixar are totally silent on its making. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Out 2

A sequel, Inside Out 2 was previously planned after the release of Inside Out in 2015. May fans believe that the massive success of the first movie will surely pave the way to the creation of another movie.

The plan of making Inside Out 2 was previously revealed, but now Walt Disney and Pixar are totally silent on its making. But the success of Inside Out was immense. It grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million. All these figures give a ray of hope for Inside Out 2 in future.

We already revealed that Walt Disney and Pixar are currently silent on the making of Inside Out 2. It seems Pixar is highly busy in fresh projects like Onward, Soul and many unrevealed ventures. But the first movie still remains in ruling hearts of many almost after five years of its release.

The ending of first movie left many doors open for Inside Out 2. The viewers can imagine what could happen next with the Riley and the emotions that guide her. She turned 12 when it ended. Her love life is left to be exposed. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in the second movie.

Many fans believe that Inside Out 2 is actually in the progress but Pixar continues keeping silent on it. May be the effort is to avoid speculations and rumours surrounding the plot. However, currently, it is tough to get any developmental updates on the making of second movie as the entertainment industry is still yet to be rejuvenated after being smashed by coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know latest developments including experts' opinions

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Final two defendants sent to prison in Washington, D.C.-area trafficking ring

Two men who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage girl as part of a prostitution ring that operated in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018 and 2019 were sentenced on Tuesday to federal prison. Elvis Pichardo Hernandez was sentenced to 13...

ACLU asks U.S. court to sanction agents for targeting journalists at Portland protests

U.S. civil liberties advocates on Tuesday asked a federal court in Portland, Oregon, to hold federal agents in contempt for violating a temporary court order barring attacks on journalists and legal observers monitoring protests in the city...

UK sets up $647 million emergency insurance fund for film and TV

Britain has announced a 500 million-pound 647 million fund to help television and film companies restart productions after companies complained they were unable to get insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shoots shut down abruptly...

EBay beats second-quarter sales estimates, raises FY outlook

EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online shopping by people staying indoors due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.Shares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020