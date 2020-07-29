Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lily Allen celebrates one year of sobriety

Singer Lily Allen is celebrating one year of abstinence from alcohol and drugs. So grateful for my health and happiness," Allen, 35, captioned a selfie in a bikini.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:24 IST
Lily Allen celebrates one year of sobriety

Singer Lily Allen is celebrating one year of abstinence from alcohol and drugs. The "Smile" hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to give an update to fans.

"One year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness," Allen, 35, captioned a selfie in a bikini. The singer revealed this week she has taken a solo break in Italy.

Alongside another bikini photo, she quipped, "The only downside to traveling alone is the photo opportunities are limited." In her 2018 autobiography "My Thoughts Exactly", Allen opened up about her battle with addiction..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Civil rights icon Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in his hometown of Atlanta in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Lewis ...

New French Europe minister: Brexit deal possible but not "at any price"

France will continue to take a tough line on defending the rights of French fishermen in Brexit talks but a deal with the United Kingdom is still possible, Frances new European affairs minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.We will not a...

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of a national nuclear energy policy.As power dema...

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020