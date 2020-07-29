Alicia Keys executive producing documentary on trailblazing female artistes

Popstar Alicia Keys will executive produce an upcoming documentary about six iconic African American female entertainers. Titled "American Masters: How It Feels To Be Free", the feature-length documentary hails from PBS network, reported Deadline. It will chronicle the stories of Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier and how they challenged an entertainment industry deeply complicit in perpetuating racist stereotypes, and transformed themselves and their audiences in the process.

The documentary is based on Ruth Feldstein's book "How It Feels To Be Free: Black Women Entertainers and the Civil Rights Movement". It will also include interviews and archival performances with all six women, as well as original conversations with artists influenced by them, including Keys, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, Meagan Good, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson.

Yap Films has produce the documentary in association with American Masters Pictures, ITVS, Chicken & Egg Pictures. Besides Keys, Michael Kantor, Alicia Keys, Lacey Schwartz Delgado, Mehret Mandefro, Elliott Halpern and Elizabeth Trojian will also serve as executive producers.

"American Masters: How It Feels To Be Free" will air in early 2021 on PBS in the US and the Documentary Channel in Canada..