A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged a police complaint against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetting his suicide, Ankita Lokhande shared a two-word mysterious post on social media: 'Truth Wins'.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:37 IST
Truth wins: Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged a police complaint against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetting his suicide, Ankita Lokhande shared a two-word mysterious post on social media: 'Truth Wins'. In his complaint, Krishna Kumar Singh, who had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14, also accused six others, including Chakraborty's family members, of abetting Rajput's suicide.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the bereaved father's complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI. Lokhande, who dated Rajput, her "Pavitra Rishta" co-star for over six years till 2016, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a black-and-white image with "TRUTH WINS" written in the centre.

After Rajput's death, Chakraborty had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter seeking a CBI probe. "I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step," she wrote.

Mumbai Police is already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Chakraborty has also recorded her statement. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

In his complaint, Rajput's father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide. Singh has accused Chakraborty, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi" , of having befriended Rajput in May, 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career.

