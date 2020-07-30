Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019. Since TNT renewed the series for fifth season, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see next. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

The viewers highly expected Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May 2020. If you look back the release dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016.

Animal Kingdom Season 5's release was not possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is still not recovered and the majority of the television and movie projects are yet to start. Thus, fans need to wait further to get some positives updates on the fifth season.

Fans are happy to see the streaming of Animal Kingdom Season 4 on the Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, July 29. You can stream Animal Kingdom season 4, as well as seasons 1, 2 and 3, free on Amazon Prime Video today with a 30-day free trial. A free trial will also give you access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. The upcoming season is expected to consist of 13 episodes like seasons 2, 3 and 4. The fifth season is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day-to-day life with time.

While we all know Animal Kingdom Season 5 will surely be released, many fans are wondering that Season 6 may get a renewal soon considering the future of the show. However, we don't have any official confirmation on the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 6.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August