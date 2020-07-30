Malik B, rapper and founding member of The Roots, dies at 47

Rapper and founding member of The Roots, Malik B, has died. He was 47. According to Fox News, no cause or date of death has been provided, nor have any additional details.

The news that Philadelphia-born emcee whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit has passed away was confirmed by the group on Instagram on Wednesday (local time). In a statement, band members Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson and Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter said, "It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long-time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and His innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time."

"We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss," it added. Taking to his own Instagram account, Black Thought paid tribute to the late rapper. He said, "We made a name and carved a lane together where there was none. We resurrected a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph. In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential."

"I always wanted to change you, to somehow sophisticate your outlook and make you see that there were far more options than the streets, only to realize that you and the streets were one... and there was no way to separate a man from his true self," Black Thought continued. "My beloved brother M-illitant. I can only hope to have made you as proud as you made me. The world just lost a real one. May Allah pardon you, forgive your sins and grant you the highest level of paradise."

Basit teamed up with Trotter and Thompson in the early '90s, eventually releasing the album 'Organix,' reported Rolling Stone. Before leaving the group, Basit appeared regularly on the albums 'Do You Want More?!!!??!,' 'Illadelph Halflife' and 'Things Fall Apart.' He would occasionally make guest appearances on the groups following albums.

Basit also made music on his own, and released a handful of albums. (ANI)