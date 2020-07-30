Left Menu
Development News Edition

Primetime Emmy Awards going online for 2020 edition

It will take place on September 20. According to Variety, Emmy executive producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, have sent a letter to all the acting nominees, asking them to be prepare to participate in the ceremony from their homes.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:14 IST
Primetime Emmy Awards going online for 2020 edition
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held virtually this year due to coronavirus pandemic. The development comes a day after the nominations for the annual award ceremony was announced. The ceremony, which was original to be held at Microsoft Theater here, will now be shot from the actors' homes across the US. It will take place on September 20.

According to Variety, Emmy executive producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, have sent a letter to all the acting nominees, asking them to be prepared to participate in the ceremony from their homes. "We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. "We're going to make you look fabulous – we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow you to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on-screen' moments," the letter read.

They said that the world is going through a challenging time and it is not yet safe for everyone to assemble for an event like the Emmys. "We'll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story," the letter said.

As for the dress code, the letter said the nominees have the freedom to decide what to wear given the informal theme of the ceremony. "If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3 am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! "We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear, etc," it stated.

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow executive producers Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington, and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-China Open among four events cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years China Open, scheduled to run from Sept. 15-20 in Changzhou, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said. The BWF also said in a statement the Taiwan Open Sept. 1-6, Korea Open Sept. 8-1...

COVID-19 may increase risk of blood clots in pregnant women, say scientists

COVID-19 may increase the risk of blot cots in pregnant women, or in those taking estrogen with birth control or hormone replacement therapy, say scientists who call for the development of innovative animal experiment models to further stud...

Hill shines in debut as Twins blank Cardinals

Rich Hill pitched five shutout innings in his Minnesota debut, and Eddie Rosario homered as the Twins completed a two-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Hill, pitching for the first t...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California, Florida and Texas, the three largest U.S. states, all set one-day records for fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, a Reuters tally showed.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020