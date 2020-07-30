Tracy Morgan, wife Megan Wollover announce separation after almost 5 years of marriage

American actor Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, are splitting after five years of marriage. The 51-year-old actor told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement through a spokesperson, "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In September 2012, the actor and comedian announced his engagement to Wollover on the Emmys red carpet. The couple tied the knot in August 2015, which came not long after Morgan recovered from a near-fatal car crash. A Walmart truck hit Morgan's limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike, leaving Morgan in a wheelchair for five months and killing his friend, comedian James McNair.

In June 2019, Morgan remembered the incident on its five-year anniversary and thanked Wollover for helping him bounce back in a touching tweet. Morgan wrote, "There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you, Jimmy. I thank GOD for my family.I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance."

Morgan and Wollover share one daughter together, 7-year-old Maven Sonae. The actor also shares sons 34-year-old Gitrid, 32-year-old Malcolm, and 28-year-old Tracy Jr. with ex-wife Sabina Morgan. (ANI)