Matthew McConaughey to release first memoir 'Greenlights'

American actor-producer Matthew McConaughey is ready to take readers on a ride with his first book, 'Greenlights.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:15 IST
Matthew McConaughey. Image Credit: ANI

American actor-producer Matthew McConaughey is ready to take readers on a ride with his first book, 'Greenlights.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winner took to social media on Wednesday (local time) to announce the publication of his upcoming book, 'Greenlights' (Crown Publishing), inspired by his personal writings he has done throughout his life.

The 50-year-old star said, "Ever since I learned to write, I've been keeping a journal. Writing down anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, and made me question what kept me up at night." "Two years ago I worked up the courage to take all those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what I had and I returned with a book," McConaughey explained before revealing a physical copy of his upcoming book, which has a black-and-white portrait of the actor on the cover.

The actor said he chose to name his book 'Greenlights' because "it's a story about how I have and we all can catch more of them in this life we're living", The Hollywood Reporter stated. "We don't like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time. When we realize that they all eventually turn green, that's when they reveal their rhyme. That's when life's a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time," he said.

In a statement about the book, the 'Interstellar' actor describes it as "an album, a record, a story of my life so far. This is 50 years of my sights and scenes, felts and figured-outs, cools and shamefuls. Graces, truths, and beauties of brutality. Getting away withs, getting caught, and getting wets while trying to dance between the raindrops," he said. "Hopefully, it's a medicine that tastes good, a couple of aspirin instead of the infirmary, a spaceship to Mars without needing your pilot's license, going to church without having to be born again, and laughing through the tears."

'Greenlights' will be the actor's "love letter to life." The book will be released on October 20, 2020. (ANI)

