Left Menu
Development News Edition

I trust my directors completely: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is a director's actor and keeps his slate "clean" when he is prepping for a role. Talking about working with Trehan, Nawazuddin said it didn't feel like he was directing a film for the first time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:48 IST
I trust my directors completely: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is a director's actor and keeps his slate "clean" when he is prepping for a role. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Badlapur" , "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" , and Netflix series "Sacred Games" , said he doesn't create a character in his head beforehand as he fears he may "get on the wrong track".

"My acting process depends on directors, I trust them completely. I keep my slate clean. I consider myself foolish (about the role) till we start working on the film. "When we begin, I try to catch on to what the director says. Also, when you work with great actors, your game automatically goes a level up," he told PTI in an interview. The National School of Drama graduate will next be seen in crime thriller "Raat Akeli Hai" , which marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

In the film, the actor plays Inspector Jatil Yadav, who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician. Nawazuddin's character, like his name, is a man of complexities who struggles with his own insecurities while solving the case.

"The character also comes into his own as he investigates the case. He transforms into a more evolved person at the end," he added. Talking about working with Trehan, Nawazuddin said it didn't feel like he was directing a film for the first time. "It felt as if he has directed 15-20 films earlier. He had such clarity - be it discussing the inner world of the characters with the actors or any other aspect of filmmaking. He has a pure thought about cinema and an actor is always ready to collaborate with someone who has such a connect with films." As the world battles with the coronavirus pandemic, the critically-acclaimed actor said one must try to utilise this trying time to "rectify our mistakes".

"I don't know how life will be from now on. We have got a good time to rectify our mistakes. We should try to be more supportive of each other during this time. This is a hint that the human race must protect each other, otherwise things can get worse," he added. Before nationwide lockdown was announced in mid-March, Nawazuddin was shooting for Kushan Nandy's "Dimple Bhaag Jayegi" in Lucknow. They previously worked together on 2017's "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" .

"We only shot for three days and then the lockdown was announced. We will get back to shooting once it is safer," he added. Also starring Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava, "Raat Akeli Hai" will start streaming on Netflix from Friday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong bars 12 from election, but denies impinging on civil rights

Hong Kongs government said on Thursday 12 pro-democracy candidates had been disqualified from running for election to the legislature, citing opposition to a new national security law imposed by Beijing, but denied infringing civil rights.D...

Hong Kong disqualifies 12 opposition nominees for assembly

At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including prominent activist Joshua Wong were disqualified for September legislative elections, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the citys mini-constitution and pledge alleg...

Cognizant Q2 income down 29% to $361 mn, confident of growth in coming quarters

IT major Cognizant has reported 29 per cent drop in June quarter net income at USD 361 million around Rs 2,701 crore, but is confident of logging strong growth in the coming quarters on the back of strong bookings and demand for digital ser...

Vietnam commercial hub shuts bars, bans gatherings after virus cases

Vietnams business hub, Ho Chi Minh City, has ordered bars and nightclubs to shut and banned gatherings of more than 30 people starting midnight on Thursday, to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus after it resurfaced in the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020