'She was an amazing woman': George Hamilton recalls working with Olivia de Havilland

As Hollywood mourned the demise of veteran star Olivia de Havilland, actor George Hamilton recalled working with her in the movie 'Light in the Piazza'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:03 IST
'She was an amazing woman': George Hamilton recalls working with Olivia de Havilland
American actor George Hamilton (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As Hollywood mourned the demise of veteran star Olivia de Havilland, actor George Hamilton recalled working with her in the movie 'Light in the Piazza'. The duo had shared screen space for the American romantic-drama film in 1962.

Hamilton took a trip down memory lane of their shooting time and recalled how "amazing" she was and said, "this is a woman who you have the greatest respect for," cited The Hollywood Reporter. The 80-year-old actor dubbed her as someone who had "great style" with a "wonderful British accent", and also remembered how amazed he was to see that 'she had this whole side of her that was scamp and funny".

"Over the years, Olivia de Havilland was a friend of my mother's as well, and my mother loved her. We had a house here and she would come by and have dinner from time to time, but it was never quite the same. I always felt like I wished Olivia de Havilland had been my girlfriend. I had to admit that, I don't know why, I just thought she was just amazing," The Hollywood Reporter cited the 'Act One' actor as saying. Olivia de Havilland, the star of the classic movie 'Gone With the Wind', died earlier this week at the age of 104. The news of her demise was confirmed by her former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith to Variety.

The senior actor, who was one of the remaining actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, was a two-time Academy Award winner and has received many accolades for her stellar performances. In 1940, the veteran actor won the Oscars for her performance in 'The Heiress' and 'To Each His Own'. She then was given the Academy Award nominations for 'Gone With the Wind', 'The Snake Pit', and 'Hold Bach the Dawn'.

The actor who ruled Hollywood's Golden Age had a boasting career spanned from 1935 to 1988. Born to British parents in Tokyo, the actor appeared in more than 45 films and had a strong imprint in the industry. (ANI)

