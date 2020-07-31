Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bobby Deol to make his digital debut with 'Aashram'

Actor Bobby Deol is all set to make his digital debut with Prakash Jha's upcoming MX Player-based series 'Aashram.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:46 IST
Bobby Deol to make his digital debut with 'Aashram'
First look of Bobby Deol's web show 'Asharam' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bobby Deol is all set to make his digital debut with Prakash Jha's upcoming MX Player-based series 'Aashram.' Deol shared the first look of the series on Instagram with a motion poster of the show featuring him in a fierce role.

"Here is the first look of Aashram, I am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020, only on MX Player," he wrote in the caption. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the show also stars actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar and Adhyayan Suman. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia, BNP earnings prop European stocks as growth worries linger

European shares were largely flat on Friday after encouraging earnings updates from Nokia, BNP Paribas and others countered concerns about a global economic recovery as coronavirus cases surged globally.The pan-European STOXX 600 was on cou...

Rajasthan Cong MLAs supporting Gehlot being moved to Jaisalmer

Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who were lodged at Fairmont Hotel in the city, are leaving for the airport to be shifted to Jaisalmer, today. The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differenc...

My best is still to come, says comeback man David Willey

David Willey had fallen out of love for the game following his last-minute ouster from Englands World Cup squad but after announcing his comeback with a maiden five-wicket haul against Ireland, he said his best is still to come. The 30-year...

38-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur, toll rises to 5

Manipur registered its fifth COVID-19 death on Friday as a 38-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a doctor of the medical establishment said. The man, a resident of Lilong Khunou locality in Thoubal dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020