Here's the list of Awards Received by Actress Bae Suzy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:11 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bae Suzy one of the most popular South Korean actress and singer with millions of fans across the world. Her previous relationship with Lee Min-ho was a much-discussed topic over the internet.

Here's today we have compiled a list of awards received by your favorite Bae Suzy.

Bae Suzy received "Digital Bonsang", "Best R&B / Soul" and "Best Collaboration" awards which she received for her song "Dream". The song was recorded by Suzy and Baekhyun, members of K-pop groups miss A and EXO respectively.

In the year 2016, she was awarded as Best Star Award for her television series "Uncontrollably Fond". And in the year 2017, she received the "Asia Star Award, Actress" for her performance in television series "While You Were Sleeping" alongside Lee Jong-suk, Jung Hae-in, Lee Sang-yeob, and Ko Sung-hee.

Other than this Suzy received "Best Female Newcomer in a Variety Show", "Best Cameo Appearance" for Gag Concert, Goddess Award in the year 2015.

Vagabond a South Korean television series starring Bae Suzy received, "Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries", Best Couple Award (with Lee Seung-gi) in the year 2019.

