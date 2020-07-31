Kevin Smith developing ‘The Green Hornet’ animated series

Left Menu
Actor-comedian Kevin Smith is creating an animated series based on classic superhero franchise “The Green Hornet”. Smith has been trying to adapt the franchise since 2004 when he was roped in to write a feature film screenplay based on the character for Miramax.

Actor-comedian Kevin Smith is creating an animated series based on classic superhero franchise “The Green Hornet”. The “Clerks” director has teamed up with WildBrain to develop the series, reported Deadline. Smith has been trying to adapt the franchise since 2004 when he was roped in to write a feature film screenplay based on the character for Miramax. That project never made it to the screens and he turned his screenplay into a comic book series in 2010, writing the first four issue story arcs.

The upcoming animated series will be set in contemporary times, following the adventures of a re-imagined Green Hornet and Kato, the grown up son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato, as they come together to battle crime in Century City. The series will also feature the Green Hornet’s ultra-high-tech car, Black Beauty. “It’s an honour to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters. “We’ll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like ‘Batman: The Animated Series’, ‘Heavy Metal’, and ‘Super Friends’. I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer,” Smith said in a statement.

