Derek Kolstad developing 'Splinter Cell' anime at Netflix
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:19 IST
"John Wick" scribe Derek Kolstad is working on an anime series based on popular video game "Splinter Cell". According to Variety, Kolstad will serve as writer and executive producer on the series that has a two-season, 16-episode order from the streamer.
Netflix is developing the project in collaboration with Ubisoft, the publisher of the video game. The highly successful game franchise, which debuted in 2002, has spawned six sequels, a series of novels and a long-in-development film adaptation.
The story is about Sam Fisher, a black-ops agent for a clandestine division of the National Security Agency known as Third Echelon. The game sees Fisher engage in number of black ops missions, employing stealth and military tactics. Tom Hardy has been attached to star as Fisher going back to 2012, though the project is currently considered inactive.
Kolstad most recently co-wrote the Quibi action-comedy "Die Hart" starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta. He also contributed to the Disney Plus' upcoming Marvel series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"..
