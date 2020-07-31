Chris Sullivan, wife Rachel welcome baby boy

“This is Us” actor Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, reported People magazine.

Sullivan, 40, shared the news on Instagram. “He has arrived… 8lbs of beautiful baby boy. Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life. “It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman. She and baby are resting and recovering well. Everyone is healthy and exhausted,” the actor wrote alongside a photograph of the baby’s feet.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in January, have named their son Bear Maxwell Sullivan. Rachel and Sullivan got married in 2010.