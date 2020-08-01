Ryan Reynolds launches diversity program for talent from marginalised communities

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has launched 'The Group Effort Initiative', a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that will give people of color an opportunity to work and learn on the actor's productions. The "Deadpool" star took to Twitter to announce the initiative. In a two-minute video, the actor said despite trying to support diversity, the movie industry continues to leave out certain voices.

"Making a movie, well it's a group effort. But for entirely too long, that group has systematically excluded Black, Indigenous, people of color and a whole host of other marginalized communities," Reynolds said. "So here's what we're gonna do. COVID willing, which is a weird thing to say, I'm going to be starting a movie this fall. And I'm committed to bringing between 10 and 20 trainees from the BIPOC community and all other marginalized communities of all ages," he added.

The new recruits will be paid and housed out of Reynolds' own salary and will spend their days on set, learning from professionals. The Group Effort Initiative posted on its website that the filming and application details will be announced in the coming week.