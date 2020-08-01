Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Lee Min Ho is a hugely popular Korean actor and his fanbase has grown even bigger after the success of 'The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch'. The show is among the most-watched shows on Netflix in several different parts of the world and has been ranked as the top Korean drama on Netflix in 2020.

In the latest SBS drama, Lee Min Ho played a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun and their chemistry led fans to make them one of the most 'shipped' pairs. His comeback to the small screen with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe amazed his fans after he spent months completing his military training.

Lee Min Ho's The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch has also ranked at the 12th position in the list of top TV shows on all of Netflix in 2020. While Kim Soo-Hyun's 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' sits at 27th position on the list.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's massively popular 'Crash Landing On You' still occupies the 40th position on top TV shows on Netflix in 2020 and is ranked at 5th position when talking about only the Korean dramas on Netflix.

'Hospital Playlist' has also featured in the list of most-watched Korean shows by occupying an impressive 3rd position on the list of Korean shows and ranking at 36th most-watched show overall.

Lee Min Ho's fans are actively looking for news about his upcoming dramas and movies. Adding fuel to fire is Lee Min Ho's posts on Instagram where he sneakily gives hints to fans about the projects he is working on.

Lee Min Ho recently shared a picture of what looked like a filming set. In the black and white photo, the Korean actor is seen suited up and a book is placed in front of him with the words "The Project" printed on the cover. The book definitely hints that he is working on something new but it could also be an advertisement.

An official confirmation and more details about his new 'project' are still awaited and neither Lee Min Ho not his agency MYM Entertainment has commented on it. But one thing is for sure, whatever he is working on would attract a ton of viewers.