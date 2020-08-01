Janhvi Kapoor drops breathtaking trailer of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Left Menu
Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday dropped the breath-taking trailer of her much-anticipated film 'Gunjan Saxena

A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday dropped the breath-taking trailer of her much-anticipated film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The trailer chronicles the journey of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, essayed by Janhvi who takes on a mission to make her father proud and carve a niche for herself in the Armed Forces.

"Finally the part of the journey where we can start sharing this story that we've all been so honoured to be able to tell. Here's the look into the world of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl... I hope you like it!," wrote the 'Dhadak' actor in an Instagram post. The two-minute-thirty-one second trailer introduces its main cast and how a frail-looking girl with a passion for flying ended up flying rescue and recce missions for the IAF during the Kargil. As the trailer progresses, Gunjan (Janhvi) seems to find that to accomplish her dream is not easy as she is reminded at every point that she is a woman and weak because of it. Pankaj Tripathi who is seen essaying the role of Janhvi's father in the film is the one who gives wings to her aspirations and supports her.

Despite all the odds and the whole world saying that she can't do it, a quiet but determined Pankaj is seen telling her that hard work never fails you. "Whether a woman or a man fly the plane, they are called pilots," he simplifies it for his passionate daughter. The stupendous trailer documents the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who made history when she became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil War.

Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

The upcoming biopic is being produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. (ANI)

