Craig Robinson boards comedy from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' creators

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Craig Robinson is set to play the lead role in a new comedy series from the creators of the popular NBC show, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will explores class, capitalism and a man's quest to achieve the American dream. Titled “Killing It”, the comedy drama will be penned by Goor and Del Tredici.

The show has received a script-to-series commitment from NBCUniversal’s recently launched streaming platform Peacock. Robinson, who has a recurring role on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Jake's (Andy Samberg) friend and nemesis, Doug Judy, will serve as executive producer on “Killing It” along with his manager Mark Schulman as well as Goor and Del Tredici.