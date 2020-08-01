Craig Robinson boards comedy from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' creators
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Craig Robinson is set to play the lead role in a new comedy series from the creators of the popular NBC show, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. Titled “Killing It”, the comedy drama will be penned by Goor and Del Tredici. The show has received a script-to-series commitment from NBCUniversal’s recently launched streaming platform Peacock.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:23 IST
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Craig Robinson is set to play the lead role in a new comedy series from the creators of the popular NBC show, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will explores class, capitalism and a man's quest to achieve the American dream. Titled “Killing It”, the comedy drama will be penned by Goor and Del Tredici.
The show has received a script-to-series commitment from NBCUniversal’s recently launched streaming platform Peacock. Robinson, who has a recurring role on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Jake's (Andy Samberg) friend and nemesis, Doug Judy, will serve as executive producer on “Killing It” along with his manager Mark Schulman as well as Goor and Del Tredici.