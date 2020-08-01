Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘America Idol’ opts for virtual audition amid coronavirus pandemic

According to Variety, the talent competition series will opt for a virtual ‘Idol Across America’ tour for its first round of auditions using custom-built Zoom technology. The remote auditions will start from August 10 in Delaware, Florida, and Ohio, and cover all 50 states in the US by September.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:50 IST
‘America Idol’ opts for virtual audition amid coronavirus pandemic

Singing reality show “American Idol” will be organising online auditions for the show’s season four amid coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the talent competition series will opt for a virtual ‘Idol Across America’ tour for its first round of auditions using custom-built Zoom technology. The remote auditions will start from August 10 in Delaware, Florida, and Ohio, and cover all 50 states in the US by September. The new season is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021

Singers Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan serve as judges on the show, while Ryan Seacrest hosts.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors JLR takes COVID-19 hit with 413mn pounds loss

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR posted a pre-tax loss of 413 million pounds in the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year, amid significant impact on sales and profit due to the lockdown. In the three months until June 30...

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi....

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, others wish Taapsee Pannu on her 33rd birthday

Wishes poured in for Pink actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday as she ringed into her 33rd birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others extended birthday wishes to the Badla actor...

Anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s far east attracts thousands for a fourth weekend

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for a fourth consecutive weekend in protest at President Vladimir Putins handling of a local political crisis. Residents of Khabarovsk, around 3,800 miles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020