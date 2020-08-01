‘America Idol’ opts for virtual audition amid coronavirus pandemic

Singing reality show “American Idol” will be organising online auditions for the show’s season four amid coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the talent competition series will opt for a virtual ‘Idol Across America’ tour for its first round of auditions using custom-built Zoom technology. The remote auditions will start from August 10 in Delaware, Florida, and Ohio, and cover all 50 states in the US by September. The new season is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021

Singers Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan serve as judges on the show, while Ryan Seacrest hosts.