Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhardwaj requests CBFC to find solutions after def ministry's letter to censor board on Army content

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Saturday asked the Central Board of Film Certification to discuss possible guidelines with filmmakers after the Defence Ministry took strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web shows The Defence Ministry wrote to CBFC urging that production houses may be advised to obtain a no objection certificate from them before telecasting any film, documentary or web series on Army theme.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:32 IST
Bhardwaj requests CBFC to find solutions after def ministry's letter to censor board on Army content
Bhardwaj tagged CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister in his tweet, urging them to initiate a dialogue. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Saturday asked the Central Board of Film Certification to discuss possible guidelines with filmmakers after the Defence Ministry took strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web shows

The Defence Ministry wrote to CBFC urging that production houses may be advised to obtain a no-objection certificate from them before telecasting any film, documentary or web series on Army theme. The Defence Ministry had written to CBFC after it received complaints about the portrayal of Indian Army personnel and the military uniform in an "insulting manner." Bhardwaj tagged CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister in his tweet, urging them to initiate a dialogue. "Requesting @prasoonjoshi_, #CBFC, @MIB_India, @PrakashJavdekar to discuss with us filmmakers and find solutions such as Guidelines/SOPs, other than the current requirement of NOC from the @DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh."

The filmmaker, whose acclaimed 2014 crime-drama "Haider" was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir of 1995, said even the current process is hindered by "corrupt practices." "As it is, there are so many NOCs that filmmakers have to obtain from various departments. No matter how easy the processes are assumed to be, it just leads to more complications and general corrupt practices," Bhardwaj said, tagging the Producer's Guild of India. In the letter to the CBFC, the ministry said that it had been brought to its notice that some production houses making films on Army theme, were using contents which were distorting the image of the Indian Army, according to sources.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sushil Modi slams Maha govt for non-cooperation in Sushant's death probe

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, and this is the reason for it being hell-bent to save all elements connected with death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bih...

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a...

Nepal to send updated map to India, international community: Minister

Nepal government intends to send its recently revised map to India, Google and the international community by the middle of August, a minister has said. The revised map includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. We ...

Here's how renegade protein interrupts brain cell function in Alzheimer's disease

According to a recent study, dozens of molecules may tangle up with rogue bundles of tau, a protein that normally gives nerve fibres structure to cause brain cell damage that contributes to neurodegenerative diseases. Neuroscientists have p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020