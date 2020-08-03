Akshay Kumar to feature in Aanand L Rai's 'Rakshabandhan'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his new project, "Rakshabandhan", to be directed by Aanand L Rai, saying it is the "quickest" he has ever signed a film in his career. The movie, scheduled to release on November 5, 2021, will be Akshay and Aanand's second collaboration after "Atrangi Re" , which features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Akshay took to Twitter and shared the poster of the film, where his character -- with rakhis tied on his hands-- is seen hugging his four sisters. The actor said he is dedicating the film to his sister, Alka Bhatia, who is also turning presenter with the movie. "A story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly, it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, Rakshabandhan to my sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world. That of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special," he added. The film is written by Aanand's longtime collaborator, National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, who has penned "Zero" , "Raanjhanaa" and the "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise. Aanand said "Rakshabandhan" is a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way." "Akshay is such a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for 'Rakshabandhan'," the director said in a statement

Akshay, 52, said the film's story is deeply moving and would make people laugh and cry. "It will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can't thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life," he added. Expected to go on the floors next year, "Rakshabandhan" is presented by Alka and Aanand. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.