The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three years ago. The massive success of all the previous seasons augmented the demand for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 was rumoured for a release in March this year. But this never took place and it was just a false rumour. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season.

The cast for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not confirmed yet, but fans expect the original cast to return. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets green signal, it is expected to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

On the other hand, Julie Plec, the series developer discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she is not currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will resume where Season 8 ended. It (the earlier season) showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

Do you believe Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev will be back in The Vampire Diaries Season 9? Hope you remember their purported romantic link in real life reportedly resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed. This is believed the main cause for both the stars for saying No to their roles in the next season.

Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Even Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 won't be out in 2020, plot focuses on Sherlock Holmes' secret sister Eurus