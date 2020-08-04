Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix in talks for Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' with Disney

Netflix is in talks to buy worldwide rights to Joe Wright's upcoming thriller 'The Woman in the Window' starring six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:16 IST
Netflix in talks for Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' with Disney
American actor Amy Adams . Image Credit: ANI

Netflix is in talks to buy worldwide rights to Joe Wright's upcoming thriller 'The Woman in the Window' starring six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams. The video streaming platform is trying to acquire worldwide rights of the forthcoming mystery drama from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, as cited by The Hollywood Reporter,

'The Woman in the Window' is the latest name in the Hollywood's tentpole to bypass the theatrical release and to head straight to online streaming platforms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The coming Amy Adams movie, also starring Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore, is based on the best-selling 2018 novel by A.J. Finn about an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a crime.

Helmed by 'Pride and Prejudice' director, Wright, the thriller is the final film from Fox 2000, a label which was disbanded when Disney closed its merger with 21st Century Fox in 2019, as cited by The Hollywood Reporter. 'The Woman in the Window' was earlier scheduled to hit the big-screens on May 15, this year, but saw its delay after theatres across the globe were advised to kept shut due to the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

Frances top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was highly likely this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.France has the situation under cont...

Sushant's death case to be handed over to CBI: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a serious twist in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the sensational death by suicide case of the Bollywood star on a request from his father, Chief Minist...

CPI(M) leader Rajaiah dies of COVID-19 in Telangana

Senior CPIM leader and former MLA in Telangana, Sunnam Rajaiah, who is known for his simplicity, died of COVID-19. Following the announcement of his demise, condolences began pouring in from across political divide.He was 62. Rajaiah, who r...

Apple TV Plus announces 'Long Way Up' with Ewan McGregor

Streamer Apple TV Plus has unveiled its new motorcycle series with actor Ewan McGregor and popular TV presenter Charley Boorman.&#160; Titled Long Way Up, the series follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020