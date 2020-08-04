Apple TV Plus announces 'Long Way Up' with Ewan McGregor

Streamer Apple TV Plus has unveiled its new motorcycle series with actor Ewan McGregor and popular TV presenter Charley Boorman. Titled "Long Way Up" , the series follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. The show will cover 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America. The series promises to tour “glorious and underexposed landscapes” in South and Central America as the duo undertake their most challenging expedition to date.

In their adventure, the two will be joined by directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, the streamer said in a statement. The new is McGregor’s third motorcycle series with Boorman after "Long Way Round" (2004) and "Long Way Down" (2007). The first three episodes of "Long Way Up" will premiere globally on Apple TV Plus on September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.