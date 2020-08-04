Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix in talks with Disney to buy 'The Woman In The Window'

Sources told Variety that Netflix is in discussions with the studio for the project but it is unclear when the movie will be released. Based on AJ Finn's book of the same name, "The Woman in the Window" is about Anna Fox (Adams), a child psychologist with agoraphobia.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:52 IST
Netflix in talks with Disney to buy 'The Woman In The Window'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netflix is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Amy Adams-starrer "The Woman in the Window" from Disney. The film, directed by Joe Wright, hailed from erstwhile Fox 2000 banner and landed at Disney as part of the studio's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

It was earlier scheduled to release theatrically in October 2019 but was delayed till May this year. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney decided to take the movie off its release schedule. Sources told Variety that Netflix is in discussions with the studio for the project but it is unclear when the movie will be released.

Based on AJ Finn's book of the same name, "The Woman in the Window" is about Anna Fox (Adams), a child psychologist with agoraphobia. She witnesses a shocking crime involving her new neighbors, but no one believes her. The movie also features Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Bryan Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie, and Wyatt Russell.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21 pc fall in Q1 net profit

The 21 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 24.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter was on the expected lines as clients cut back on spends during the coronavirus pandemic and the worst is over for the company, small-sized tech player KPIT Tec...

Engineering testing lab ensures quality machinery for farmers in J-K

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, has set up an agriculture engineering testing lab for the testing of agriculture machinery at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology SKUAST...

Argentina says strikes $65 bln debt deal to break impasse

Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with three creditor groups to restructure 65 billion in sovereign debt, which would help it climb out of a damaging default and revive an economy stuck in recession for over two yearsThe Econo...

Genoa's new bridge puts spotlight on how Italy can manage recovery

Just two years after part of Genoas Morandi bridge collapsed killing 43 people, a new structure opens in the port city on Monday, in stark contrast to Italys stalled infrastructure projects elsewhere.The new kilometre-long bridge, designed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020