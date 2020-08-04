Left Menu
Prakash Javadekar launches 24/7 channel Doordarshan Assam

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said: “the channel is a gift to people of Assam and this channel will cater to all sections of the population of Assam and will be immensely popular.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:19 IST
The Minister applauded the programmes on six national channels of Doordarshan. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar launched Doordarshan Assam, a 24-hour dedicated channel for the State, via video conferencing from New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said: "the channel is a gift to people of Assam and this channel will cater to all sections of the population of Assam and will be immensely popular."

The Minister said that it is important that all States have their own Doordarshan channel. The channels of other States are available on DD Free Dish. The Minister applauded the programmes on six national channels of Doordarshan. Re-iterating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of turning North East into India's growth engine, Shri Javadekar said that the region has immense natural and human resource potential, and the connectivity has been improving steadily. The Doordarshan channel in Assam is part of a never-before focus on North East under the current Government.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, joined the occasion from Assam. Calling it a significant day for the people of Assam, the Minister said: "this channel will boost the growth of Assam in all spheres of human activities, while at the same time help percolate the initiatives and programmes of the Government to grassroots." Shri Sonowal acknowledged the commitment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, saying "PM Modi, from day one, has been sincerely trying to focus on the true potential and possibilities of north-east."

Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, while addressing the occasion over video conference, said: "it is a happy moment for all of us in Assam because the public broadcaster is adding a feather to its kitty with the launch of DD Assam." Heaping praise on Doordarshan Kendra Guwahati, Prof. Mukhi said that because of its relentless roles, the unique, rich and colourful culture of Assam received patronage from all over the country.

Secretary, Min. Of I&B, Shri Amit Khare, present at the Doordarshan Kendra in New Delhi, said that since the launch of DD Arun Prabha by the Prime Minister last year, the Ministry was discussing the conversion of DD North East to a new channel exclusively for Assam. Shri Khare stressed that Assam is the gateway to north-east and north-east is the gateway to ASEAN countries added that the State can be a great link between India and ASEAN.

The Secretary said, "I am sure DD Assam will provide a new platform for the emerging talent of the region and bring the rest of India closer to north-east and also make the talent of north-east to all of India."

Shri Khare further added "DD Assam would also be contributing in a major way to the educational development of the State like other regional channels. DD Assam will be another milestone in our effort to provide online education in regional languages across States."

Shri Shashi ShekharVempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti, said that with the launch of DD Assam, all States in North-East now have State-specific channel and for the first time the rich diversity of North-East has a satellite footprint which can be viewed anywhere in India through DD Free Dish platform.

