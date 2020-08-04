Left Menu
Portia de Rossi stands by partner Ellen DeGeneres following toxic workplace reports

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:49 IST
Portia de Rossi, and Ellen DeGeneres. Image Credit: ANI

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi has raised her voice in support of her partner, following reports about an alleged toxic work environment on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. Rossi, on late Monday, shared on Instagram a poster that read "I stand by Ellen", indicating her support after Ellen's popular show has become the subject of an internal investigation by parent company WarnerMedia following numerous accounts of workplace problems on the comedy show series.

As cited by Variety earlier, the reports of alleged "racism and intimidation" on the show was initially run by BuzzFeed around mid-July. As she shared the post on the photo-sharing platform, the model also thanked their followers for showing "support" to them during such backlash.

Earlier the day, singer Katy Perry too spoke out in favour of American comedian saying she only had "positive takeaways" during her time shared with Ellen and also on her show. According to Variety's earlier reports, BuzzFeed's story contained a spectrum of accused racist behaviour, from microaggressions to jokes about mistaking two Black female employees with the same hairstyle, as well as criticism of statements allegedly made to another staffer by executive producer Ed Glavin.

Glavin and fellow executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly addressed the allegations in a joint statement to Buzzfeed. Reportedly, DeGeneres, last week broke her silence to address the recent bashing of the behind-the-scenes culture in a memo to staff and is in plans to say goodbye to the show. (ANI)

