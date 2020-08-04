Singer Jasleen Royal says she has recovered from COVID-19

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal says she has tested negative for COVID-19, weeks after contracting the virus and being quarantined at home. Jasleen, 29, said she got herself tested for coronavirus as she was scheduled to travel from Ludhiana to Mumbai on July 17.

When the results came out positive, she followed medical guidelines and quarantined herself. "I had mild symptoms and was kept in home quarantine and all the necessary precautions were taken. Yesterday I again went to get myself tested and the report came negative," the singer said in an Instagram post. Jasleen, popular for tracks like "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" , "Nachde Ne Saare" and "Love You Zindagi" , shared a to-do list one must keep in mind if tested positive for the novel virus. "Things to do if you are tested Corona positive: Inform everyone who had come in contact with you, co-operate with the authorities and do not panic...

"In the coming 10 days or as soon as I'm ready, I plan to donate my plasma.Would like to end this by saying 'Go Corona Go,'" she posted..