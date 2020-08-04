Russian Doll Season 2 will take extra time, cast revealed, what we know so far

The official plot and release date for Russian Doll Season 2 are yet to be released, but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans are happy as Netflix already confirmed the making of Season 2 in June 2019.

We still don't have any official updates on the cast of Russian Doll Season 2. But fans expect the main cast from the first season to return in the second season. Even the plot for the second season has been kept under wraps to avoid any kind of speculations and rumours.

Russian Doll Season 2 is likely to have a similar number of episodes (total eight episodes) like the previous season. All eight events are expected to be streamed at the equivalent time when the show returns. However, nothing has been revealed officially on it.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). The actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will be in Season 2.

The first season completed with the demise of both Nadia and Alan. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

The filming for Russian Doll Season 2 has badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for the second season as the world's health situation is still not good at all.

On the other hand, the imminent second season will be seen revolving more around the video games connections. Natasha Lyonne hinted during a media interaction that Season 2 would be built upon the video game connecting it with the first season.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

