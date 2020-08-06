My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 will be out this week. Fans are ardently waiting to see what happens next. The previous Chapter 279 focused on the battle between the apprentice of both the heroes and the antagonists have started.

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 will show whether Class 1B was successful in stopping Giga or the monster drilled his way into the ground. Bakugou, Aizawa, Endeavor, Deku and Gran Torino are still fighting Tomura Shigaraki. This fighting will be focused in the imminent chapter.

The manga and anime lovers are expecting that My Hero Academia Chapter 280 will provide a glimpse of Shigaraki vs Deku. Spoilers for the imminent season suggests that Gran Torino or Aizawa (Eraserhead) might die and their sacrifice will inspire Deku to activate his Float quirk, Blocktoro noted.

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 is expected to show whether they have succeeded in sedating the giant. This is important because if they fail, it will mean chaos since they will not be able to stop this huge villain from entering the city, EconoTimes noted.

The imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 280 is likely to disclose the traitor's identity someone from the side of heroes is helping out the villains. Mt. Lady and Midnight are trying hard to stop Gigantomachia by giving him the sleeping tablets.

Here're some spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 280 from the Reddit Community:

Lady got up probably because Kamui Woods woke up. If so, he's probably wrecked of from the flames. Pro Heroes confronting the LoV at the end of Ch 279 look like fodder, expect them to lose, Dabi and Compress should be enough (unless they have bad quirk matchups). But the pros are only meant to distract, now there'll be no interference between Machia and UA. Mina turns out to be the traitor and puts Mt. Lady to sleep. UA succeeds in giving Machia the oral dose -> but it doesn't work -> Machia rampages forward -> reaches Shigaraki -> but then falls asleep because oral sedatives take more time to have an effect compared to injections, even though Momo undiluted it. Or…..the traitor betrays UA and Machia rampages forward. No clue who that might be (definitely not Kaminari).

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 is set to arrive on Monday, August 10. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

